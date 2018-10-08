October 08, 2018
Sanford woman allegedly found with drugs, firearm on traffic stop

Maine State Police photo courtesy of CBS 13
Jennifer Spencer-McKenzie
By CBS 13

A Sanford woman was charged with drug trafficking on Saturday after a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Maine State Police said they stopped a Ford Ranger pickup truck for multiple motor vehicle violations and noticed “indicators of criminal activity.”

After searching the truck, troopers said they found suspected heroin/fentanyl, crystal meth, prescription pills, drug packaging materials, a scale, a drug ledger, and a rifle.

The drugs were being trafficked from Rochester, New Hampshire, to Maine, according to troopers.

Troopers charged 35-year-old Jennifer Spencer-McKenzie for aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.

She is being held at the York County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Troopers said additional arrests are expected soon.

