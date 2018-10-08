NH police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found inside storage unit

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 8, 2018 8:51 am

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a storage shed in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The Rochester police chief and the New Hampshire attorney general say the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow was found inside a unit at Rochester Self-Storage.

The discovery was made around midnight Sunday.

Police say her death is being called suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will determine how she died.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (603) 330-7128.

