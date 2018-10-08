October 08, 2018
New England

NH police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found inside storage unit

The Rochester police chief and New Hampshire attorney general say the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow was found inside a unit at Rochester Self-Storage.
By CBS 13

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a storage shed in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The Rochester police chief and the New Hampshire attorney general say the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow was found inside a unit at Rochester Self-Storage.

The discovery was made around midnight Sunday.

Police say her death is being called suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will determine how she died.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (603) 330-7128.

Comments

