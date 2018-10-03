Maine woman’s body found on Port Clyde beach

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 5:03 pm

Updated: October 3, 2018 5:10 pm

Police do not believe foul play was a factor in the death of a St. George woman whose body was found Tuesday on a beach in Port Clyde.

Cherie Yattaw, 69, was reported missing by her husband around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Yattaw’s husband told police that she hadn’t been feeling well and left sometime during the night on foot but had not returned, according to a press release from Knox County Sheriff Deputy Chief Tim Carroll.

After searching the area, Yattaw was found deceased on Drift Inn Beach, a small beach in Port Clyde. Yattaw lived near the beach, according to Lt. Patrick Polky.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to assist because a cause of death was not apparent at the scene, which is protocol from the Medical Examiner’s Office, Carroll said.

An autopsy began Wednesday at the Medical Examiner’s Office. As of 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office had not received an update on the cause of death, Polky said.

Yattaw worked for the town of St. George, according to the town website, serving as the town office manager, assistant tax collector, deputy town clerk, deputy treasurer and registrar of voters.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.