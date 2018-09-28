After threats, ‘inflammatory petition,’ shellfish farm owners make case for expansion

Ioanna Raptis | Seacoast Online Ioanna Raptis | Seacoast Online

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • September 28, 2018 10:14 am

KITTERY, Maine — The public testimony portion of Thursday’s state-held hearing on Spinney Creek Shellfish’s aquaculture application did not begin until 10 p.m., following three hours of presentation by the applicant and experts.

Last week, the Department of Marine Resources officials postponed the hearing originally scheduled for Sept. 19 when the chosen room in the Rice Public Library reached over capacity. On Thursday, the hearing was held in Traip Academy’s gymnasium, to discuss the Eliot shellfish company’s application for a 3.67-acre experimental lease to farm oysters and quahogs on Spinney Creek, a 127-acre salt water pond split between both Eliot and Kittery. It feeds to the Piscataqua River, but is closed off by a tide gate.

There was contention surrounding the application on both sides, as more than 100 people turned out for the hearing. At one point, one woman yelled across the crowd at another opposing the expansion, “Why do you think it’s so awful for them to make more money?”

It was a split between protecting properties and a special, scenic view, and fueling a working Maine waterfront.

Views, property values and odors, for example, are not part of the Legislature-created criteria the DMR uses to assess aquaculture leases. The department makes decisions based on ingress and egress of riparian owners, navigation, fishing and other water-related uses, ability of the site to support ecologically significant flora and fauna, and public use or enjoyment within 1,000 feet of beaches, parks or docks owned by local, state or federal governments.

Lori and Tom Howell, owners of Spinney Creek Shellfish, have been farming on the creek since 1983, and told the crowd Thursday they are good neighbors and stewards of the environment. They currently operate 180 aquaculture cages, and if their application is approved, that could grow to 800, increasing their oyster production from 150,000 per year to half a million.

“Tom and I don’t just grow shellfish and process shellfish, we’re thoroughly immersed,” Lori Howell said. “We’re very passionate about what we do and very respectful of the environment in which we grow them.”

Lori Howell said since the submission of their application, Spinney Creek Shellfish has been the “subject of misleading letters to the editor, an inaccurate and inflammatory petition, confused Facebook posts, and threats to shut down our business.”

She said they wanted to use Thursday’s hearing to dispel misinformation circulating in the community.

A group named Friends of Spinney Creek galvanized last month to oppose the proposal, citing concerns of safety risks, environmental impacts, and reduction in quality of life.

To that, Lori Howell said, “Anything that hurts the waters of Spinney Creek will hurt us first, and hurt us worse.”

Tom Howell explained oysters clean water by filter feeding, with a single oyster having the ability to clear microscopic particles for more than 15 gallons of seawater each day. They reduce turbidity, improve light penetration and remove nitrogen, he said.

“This will not be a reduction of quality of life for this community,” Lori Howell said.

The hearing moved onto a question and answer session between the Howells and members of the public, where both Kittery and Eliot residents raised issues of increased cormorants, impact on flora, location of the proposal, its scale, and more.

One creek resident called it a “mega expansion.”

Speaking as a witness for the Howells, Ken La Valley, dean and director of the UNH Cooperative Extension with 25 years of experience in marine aquaculture, said in his “expert opinion,” there is no risk in what’s being proposed.

He testified commercial fishing and the aquaculture industry are at a tipping point, as many stakeholders are “losing access to the water they need to make a living.”

“Spinney Creek Shellfish is growing food,” he said, noting there is a higher negative impact to bodies of water from land development than there is from aquaculture projects.

La Valley said people travel to the Northeast region for the working waterfront landscape; a huge draw for tourism.

Eliot resident Diana Flaherty contested the tourism notion and said, “How does tourism relate to what’s going on in Spinney Creek? We don’t have any hotels.”

Kittery resident Philomena Knowles added, “When people visit Maine and see the aquaculture cages, they may say, ‘Gee, Maine isn’t as pristine as we thought.’”

La Valley compared the resistance to aquaculture as, “We don’t want to see the wind turbines, but we want clean energy.”

Kittery resident Richard Miller said Spinney Creek has been a working waterfront “for longer than anyone in this room has been alive.” He argued stormwater runoff from people’s lawns causes more harm to the body of water than anything the Howells would be implementing.

Nancy Lee said she originally had reservations about the proposal, but now feels the Howells are “doing it in a mindful manner, with respect to every resident on the creek.”

“I honestly don’t understand why they would want to ruin the quality of the water, the quality of the recreation on the creek, for anyone in this room,” she said.

Melissa Paly, Great Bay-Piscataqua Waterkeeper, said she met with both concerned abutters and the Howells, and after reviewing all of the application materials, felt Spinney Creek Shellfish is “providing many water quality and ecosystem benefits to everyone who lives around the pond.”

