Body found after car crashes into Maine river

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

The Associated Press • September 27, 2018 1:08 pm

GORHAM, Maine — Police say a body has been found in a Maine river at a spot where a car crashed and overturned into the water.

Police did not immediately identify the person who died in the crash, which was first discovered on Thursday morning below a bridge near the border of Gorham and Windham.

The Portland Press Herald reports it was also not immediately clear why the car crashed into the river. An employee of a moving and storage company called in the crash at about 6:30 a.m.

Investigators, including divers, were working at the scene Thursday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.