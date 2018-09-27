Bath Iron Works lands $3.9 billion deal to build 4 more destroyers

U.S. Navy Photo | U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Bath U.S. Navy Photo | U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Bath

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 27, 2018 5:38 pm

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works announced Thursday that the U.S. Navy has awarded it contracts to build four of the 10 Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be procured during the next five years.

The contracts are worth $3.9 billion, according to a release from the shipyard.

The Maine shipyard’s chief competitor, Huntington Ingalls Industries, will build six, with an additional “option” ship to be awarded later.

“We are pleased with the opportunity for Bath Iron Works to continue our participation in the DDG 51 Program and to deliver much needed capability to our US. Navy customer,” Dirk Lesko, president of Bath Iron Works, said in the release.

Lesko praised Maine’s congressional delegation for their support of Nay shipbuilding and of BIW.

Two destroyers will be built each year, with the Navy able to procure three additional ships (one each in fiscal years 2019, 2021 and 2022), Colleen E. O’Rourke, spokeswoman for Naval Sea Systems Command, told the Bangor Daily News earlier this year.

Only BIW and Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Mississippi, build Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, or DDG 51s, for the U.S. Navy.

BIW also came up short initially during the last multiyear procurement when the Navy awarded Ingalls five ships but BIW only four. But in 2014 the Department of Defense awarded the Maine shipyard a contract for a fifth ship.

In June of this year, Bath Iron Works was awarded the lead yard contract for Arleigh Burkes potentially worth $305 million.

On Wednesday, Congress overwhelmingly passed a $684 billion defense appropriations bill that President Donald Trump has promised to sign, the Military Times reported.

With the future USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) delivered to the U.S. Navy on June 15, BIW currently has four Arleigh Burkes under construction, as well as the third Zumwalt-class destroyer, the DDG 1002. Construction of the DDG 127 (the future USS Patrick Gallagher) has not yet begun.

While employee numbers fluctuate due to workflow, the company currently employs about 5,700 people.

In March, following months of committee deliberations, the Maine Legislature approved a $45 million tax break for the shipyard. The tax break had been under scrutiny for months as legislators debated whether the state receives enough return for the tax credits, which in that case came in the form of lost tax revenue on one hand and more than 5,000 high-paying jobs with benefits on the other.

