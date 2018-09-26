Ex-state trooper allegedly violates probation through contact with teen girls

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

By J.W. Oliver, Lincoln County News • September 26, 2018 11:32 am

A former state trooper on probation for sex crimes against a 13-year-old girl was arrested earlier this month after allegedly confessing to contact with minor girls and other probation violations.

Gregory W. Vrooman, 53, of Jefferson and formerly of Nobleboro, is being held without bail at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

His probation would have ended Jan. 26, 2019, according to court documents. He was arrested Sept. 12.

Vrooman told his probation officer, Daniel Dickson, that he “had been having contact with” a 17-year-old girl “during the past year” and that he had contact with a 15-year-old girl on one occasion, according to an affidavit by Dickson. The affidavit does not specify the nature of the contact.

“He stated that some of this contact was unsupervised,” Dickson said in the affidavit. “He also disclosed that he had been viewing pornographic material.”

Vrooman’s probation conditions prohibit contact with females under the age of 18, except supervised contact with written permission from his probation officer. The conditions also prohibit possession of “sexually oriented material” and require treatment for sexual-offender issues.

Vrooman’s counselor suspended him from treatment Sept. 12, citing dishonesty and multiple admissions of probation violations in a letter to Dickson.

“He has been warned for similar conduct in the past,” Dickson said on a violation review form. “Mr. Vrooman has not been honest with his probation officers or his sex offender treatment provider.”

“Based on the seriousness of the alleged conduct and his lack of honesty, I recommend Mr. Vrooman receive a sanction that the court deems is appropriate before being allowed back into treatment,” Dickson said.

Vrooman applied for a court-appointed attorney, but the court denied his motion because his income and other assets exceed guidelines for the state-funded appointments.

He made a brief appearance at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset on Monday, Sept. 24. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 22.

Vrooman had been with the Maine State Police for 24 years when he was arrested at his Nobleboro home Nov. 24, 2010. His arrest and prosecution attracted statewide attention.

On April 13, 2012, a jury found Vrooman guilty of four counts of class C unlawful sexual contact, four counts of class D assault and four counts of class D unlawful sexual touching, according to court documents and The Lincoln County News’ coverage of the case.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 21 months suspended, plus four years of probation, June 25, 2012. He appealed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which upheld the verdicts.

He began the 15-month prison sentence after the Supreme Court’s ruling. He was released and started probation Jan. 26, 2015, according to court documents.

Vrooman is a lifetime registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry. He works as a safety officer for Hagar Enterprises Inc., of Damariscotta, according to his financial affidavit and to the registry.

Jessica Picard contributed reporting to this article.

