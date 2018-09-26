5 people arrested in Bucksport drug bust

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 3:28 pm

Five people are facing drug charges after Maine Drug Enforcement Agency busted an apparent drug-dealing operation in the Bucksport area.

MDEA executed two search warrants Friday, Sept. 21 — one in Bucksport and another in Orland — and seized cocaine, heroin, $6,000 in cash and two handguns, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The quantity of drugs seized includes 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of cocaine and 46 grams of heroin, McCausland said.

Police arrested four Maine residents and a man from Massachusetts as part of the bust.

[See all Hancock County coverage here]

Monica J. Johnson, 38, of Bangor; Shane R. Grindle, 43, of Surry; and Margaret L. McIninch, 43, of Stockton Springs each was arrested on drug possession charges, according to police and Hancock County Jail records. Johnson also faces a charge of violating conditions of release from an earlier arrest.

Stewart H. Carney Jr., 37, of Bangor was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Julio R. Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Police officers with Bucksport Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol assisted in executing the search warrants and making the arrests.

Additional information about the bust and subsequent arrests was unavailable Wednesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.