Authorities bust alleged crack cocaine ring in Bangor

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 12:44 pm

Drug agents arrested four people last week accused of selling crack cocaine in the Bangor area, authorities said.

Maine Drug Enforcement officers and local police found 15 grams of crack cocaine and more than $4,000 in suspected drug money on Friday after searching one of the suspect’s cars and a home on Pier Street in Bangor allegedly tied to the group, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police arrested Jason Arnold, 24, Tyler Smith, 28, and Rickey Johnson Jr., 29, all from Detroit, Michigan; and Dereck Auger, 29, of Brewer.

All face trafficking charges, McCausland said. As of Tuesday afternoon, none had been able to post bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

Agents had investigated the group of men for a month leading up to their arrests on Friday. The Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office assisted MDEA in the investigation.

