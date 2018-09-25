Republican drops out of race to replace longtime DA

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • September 25, 2018 2:01 pm

Updated: September 25, 2018 2:26 pm

The Republican running for district attorney in Cumberland County is ending his campaign, leaving a Democrat and an independent competing to lead Maine’s busiest prosecutor’s offices.

Randall Bates said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race to succeed Republican District Attorney Stephanie Anderson, who has held the office since 1991.

An official confirmed that Bates called the Maine Secretary of State’s Office about leaving the race but said that they have not yet received formal, written notice.

The Yarmouth lawyer said in a statement that “it is just not the right time for me to take this step” and that he looks forward to continuing to work as a defense attorney. Campaign finance records show that Bates raised only $25 as of late July.

Bates’ exit leaves Democratic defense attorney Jon Gale and Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck, an independent, competing for the lead prosecutor job. The Republican did not endorse one of his opponents, saying that “either will serve the citizens of Cumberland County well.”

Bates did not face a Republican primary challenger, while Gale beat out two other Democrats to win his party’s nomination and Sahrbeck did not have to run in a primary.

As of the last campaign fundraising reports, Gale, a Portland resident, had raised far more money than Sahrbeck, although the Cape Elizabeth resident entered the general election season with more cash on hand.

Gale had raised more than $30,000 and spent all but $2,000 as of July, while Sahrbeck had raised $14,000 and had $4,000 on hand.

