By CBS 13 • September 24, 2018 6:59 am

Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Woolwich.

It started around 5 a.m.

Brunswick police say several towns are responding to a home on Hall Road, which is off Route 1.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Watch for updates.

