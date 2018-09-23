State
September 23, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Opioid Deaths | Brett Kavanaugh | Fall Hikes
State

NOAA: Distemper is causing seal deaths in New England

BDN File | BDN
BDN File | BDN
Two gray seals swim near the shoreline of Duck Island at the Isle of Shoals on the Maine-New Hampshire border.
The Associated Press

Researchers say an outbreak of distemper is to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that the main pathogen found in the seals is phocine distemper virus. The agency said avian flu also was suspected based on early results but new test results do not point to it as a major cause.

In late August, NOAA declared the seal deaths to be an “unusual mortality event.”

All told, more than 660 dead seals have washed ashore along the coastline in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since July.

There’s no danger to humans because the virus that causes distemper in seals is not contagious, but the virus can affect pets.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like