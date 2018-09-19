Maine to attempt record-sized Italian sandwich

Kate Collins | BDN Kate Collins | BDN

The Associated Press • September 19, 2018 7:44 am

Other regions have heroes, Dagwoods, cheesesteaks, grinders and po’ boys. But the Italian sandwich is king in Maine.

And on Thursday, more than a half-dozen sandwich shops intend to create what’s billed as the World’s Largest Maine Italian Sandwich.

At least eight sandwich shops are constructing segments that will be assembled into a 144-foot-long sandwich in Portland’s Monument Square.

As the story goes, the Italian was invented in Portland by Giovanni Amato, who began selling sandwiches by pushcart after opening a bakery in 1902.

The event is aimed at promoting the Harvest on the Harbor food festival next month. Organizer Jim Britt said details of the sandwich feat will be sent to Guinness World Records, which will consider creating a new category for Maine’s sandwich.

