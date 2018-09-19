UMaine says a man has been following women around campus, Old Town

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 19, 2018 1:42 pm

Updated: September 19, 2018 1:43 pm

The University of Maine police department and the Old Town Police Department both issued a statement Wednesday urging women on campus and in Old Town to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly followed and harassed a number of women in both areas.

UMaine issued a statement via social media late Wednesday morning stating that a white middle-aged man, approximately 5’8” and reportedly with a muscular build, has reportedly approached and followed women in at least three separate incidents, including at Fogler Library, in the Collins Center for the Arts parking lot and at Hannaford Supermarket in Old Town.

UMaine police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 207-581-4040 or the Old Town Police Department at 207-827-3984.

