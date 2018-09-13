Ellsworth Walmart among 6 getting face-lifts around the state

Rich Hewitt | BDN Rich Hewitt | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • September 13, 2018 4:11 pm

Updated: September 13, 2018 5:39 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Walmart Supercenter on Myrick Street is being renovated as part of a series of upgrades at Walmart stores statewide.

The $1.43 million general renovation, which began last week, will mostly target the showroom floor, with display cases and freezers being replaced or relocated as part of a general redesign. The exterior will also get a new facade, said Dwight Tilton, the city’s code enforcement officer.

Walmart stores in Augusta, Brewer, Brunswick, Sanford and Scarborough will also get similar upgrades, according to at least one media account. Walmart regularly renovates its stores every 10 years, said Lori Roberts, the city’s deputy code enforcement officer.

“It’s a big job,” Tilton said Thursday. “They are doing most of the work at night. They have some areas of the store blocked off already.”

The renovation is the first major upgrade of the Myrick Street store. The Supercenter is 198,000 square feet and opened in 2009 with more than 400 full- and part-time employees, and a full range of products and services such as a full grocery store, pharmacy and optical center.

Walmart closed the 94,000-square-foot discount store on High Street when Myrick Street’s opened, transferring the High Street workers to the new facility.

One Walmart that won’t be upgraded, to the dislike of at least one local official, is Lincoln’s. The store is smaller than super-sized, and Lincoln Town Manager Rick Bronson wishes it wasn’t.

Walmart, he said, “is missing an opportunity.”

