Maine emu escape artist heads to new home

The Associated Press • September 12, 2018 1:12 pm

A Maine emu escape artist named Ralphie, also known as “The Bird,” is heading to a new home in Georgia.

Janet Tuttle at Rockin’ T Equine Sanctuary and Rescue in Lisbon says they have raised $3,000 through a T-shirt fundraiser to send Ralphie to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Georgia.

Ralphie gained national fame with a high profile escape from the Lisbon sanctuary in June. The 19-year-old, 5-foot-4-inch bird was captured the following day.

Tuttle says she has struggled to care for Ralphie since animal control officers brought him to the sanctuary after an escape a decade ago.

She says she’ll miss Ralphie, but “he’s better off there.” He will join close to 60 other emus at his new home.

