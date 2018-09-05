Early morning fire burns Hermon family’s home

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 5, 2018 8:29 am

A Hermon family escaped a fire that burned their Swan Road home during the early morning hours Wednesday.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the blaze just before at 4 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WABI. Before the crews arrived, smoke detectors inside the house woke the family, and they rushed outside the house, Hermon fire Lt. Byron Ouellette told the TV station.

Ladder 6 in operation, tx @Blake_Lipton for the videos https://t.co/7jkiDeaP7h — Bangor Fire Dept. (@BangorFireDept) September 5, 2018

Authorities weren’t sure what caused the fire early Wednesday morning. The Maine fire marshal’s office is set to investigate the blaze, WABI reported.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.