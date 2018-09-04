Houlton town manager resigns

By Jen Lynds , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 7:22 pm

HOULTON, Maine — The community of Houlton is without its municipal leader after Town Manager William D. MacDonald resigned Tuesday evening.

Councilors announced the news after a brief executive session with Town Attorney Dan Nelson. MacDonald will be given three months salary as severance, according to Chairman William McCluskey.

MacDonald was not present during the meeting and could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Town Clerk Cathy O’Leary was once again appointed by the council to serve as interim town manager, a post she has held numerous times in the past.

“We thank Mr. MacDonald for his service,” McCluskey said before adjourning the meeting.

Reached after the meeting, Councilor Raymond Jay said that he could not elaborate on the reason for the resignation and no further information was immediately available.

