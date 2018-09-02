Fire forces evacuation of 40 seniors from Maine apartment building

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • September 2, 2018 2:00 pm

A fire that damaged the first floor of an elderly housing apartment building in Bath displaced 40 people Sunday morning.

The fire was reported about 10:15 a.m. at the Seacliff building at 47 Floral St., according to CBS affiliate WGME. The fire was extinguished before noon, the TV station reported.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, WGME reported.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the 40 people living in the complex, some of whom were expected to move back in Sunday, according to WGME.

No cause for the blaze has been revealed.

