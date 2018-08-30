Midcoast
Woman dies while swimming in Maine lake

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says a Pennsylvania woman suffered a medical issue and died while swimming in Knox County.
It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Alford Lake in Hope.

Deputies say Helen Segall, 87, was swimming about 25 yards from her summer home when she raised her hands for help, appeared disorientated in the water, then stopped moving.

Her husband got her out of the water and performed CPR while a neighbor called 911.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

