Woman accused of killing 4-year-old waives jury trial

Sam Luvisi | The Lincoln County Sam Luvisi | The Lincoln County

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 30, 2018 1:15 pm

Updated: August 30, 2018 2:00 pm

A Wiscasset woman accused of murdering her fiance’s 4-year-old granddaughter has waived her right to a jury trial.

Shawna Gatto, 43, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing on a motion filed by her attorney to suppress statements Gatto allegedly made to investigators following the death of Kendall Chick. Justice William Stokes heard statements from two investigators at the hearing but will not have his decision on the motion until next month.

Gatto is charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of Chick, which occurred at her grandfather’s home in Wiscasset on Dec. 8, 2017. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services placed Chick in the custody of her grandfather, Stephen Hood, and Gatto in January 2017.

Gatto told investigators she was the only person alone with Chick the day of her death, according to the detective’s report. Police found evidence of “trauma and subsequent cleanup” of blood in multiple rooms in the house, the report said. Chick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

At the start of the hearing Thursday, Stokes accepted Gatto’s waiver of her right to a jury trial, which means she will have a trial by judge. Stokes, Gatto’s defense team and prosecutors discussed a tentative trial date for the last week of January.

Attorney Jeremy Pratt, who is representing Gatto with attorney Philip Cohen, filed a motion asking the court to suppress all statements Gatto made to investigators following Chick’s death and before her arrest. Pratt argues Gatto was not read her Miranda rights and that the statements were made after she requested an attorney.

Stokes will review audio and video recordings of Gatto’s interaction and interviews with two investigators on Dec. 8, 2017, and Dec. 10, 2018, before he makes his decision on the motion.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.