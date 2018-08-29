The Blue Hill Fair is a Labor Day tradition

File | BDN File | BDN

August 29, 2018 6:04 pm

Dating back to the late 1800s, the Blue Hill Fair bills itself as a “true down-to-Earth country fair.”

Featuring everything from animal exhibits, recipe contests, agricultural judging, games, rides, food and more, the fair remains a Labor Day tradition for many Mainers.

This year’s Blue Hill Fair begins Aug. 30 and runs through Labor Day.

Here are some of sights from the fair from past years.

1965

1986

1990

2000

2001

2006

2008

2009

2010

