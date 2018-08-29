The Blue Hill Fair is a Labor Day tradition
Oxen are seen during a 1990 livestock show at Blue Hill Fair.
Dating back to the late 1800s, the Blue Hill Fair bills itself as a “true down-to-Earth country fair.”
Featuring everything from animal exhibits, recipe contests, agricultural judging, games, rides, food and more, the fair remains a Labor Day tradition for many Mainers.
This year’s Blue Hill Fair begins Aug. 30 and runs through Labor Day.
Here are some of sights from the fair from past years.
1965
File | BDN
A young girl shows off a big pumpkin in this 1965 file photo taken at the Blue Hill Fair.
File | BDN
Blue Hill Fair horse races circa 1965.
File | BDN
The midway at 1965's Blue Hill Fair.
1986
File | BDN
Sheep are judged at the 1986 Blue Hill Fair.
1990
File | BDN
People stand in line to ride the Ferris wheel at the 1990 Blue Hill Fair.
2000
Rich Hewitt | BDN
A crew from Smokey's Greater Shows works high above the midway setting up the Ferris wheel at the Blue Hill Fair Grounds in 2000, which marked the 109th edition of the fair.
2001
Bob DeLong | BDN
People enjoy a ride at the 2001 Blue Hill Fair as the sun sets.
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Abbie Elliot of Corinth gets a closer look at George and Rose Martikke's Nubian goats in this 2001 photo from the Blue Hill Fair.
2006
Rich Hewitt | BDN
A handful of fairgoers wander down the midway on the opening day of the Blue Hill Fair in 2006. By suppertime, there was a steady stream of people heading into the fairgrounds.
2008
Bridget Brown | BDN
Allison Melton, left, of Bangor splashes Patty Marcum while the two compete in a log rolling contest during Timber Tina's Great Maine Lumberjack Show at the Blue Hill Fair.
2009
Rich Hewitt | BDN
Tom Booth of Pittsfield drives his draft horses Ted and Shorty during one of the pulling events at the 2009 Blue Hill Fair. The team took first place in the 3200 class.
2010
John Clarke Russ | BDN
Rosie's Racing Pigs from Gibsonton, Florida, round the bend as hundreds of fairgoers young and old cheer them on at the Blue Hill Fair in this 2010 photo.
