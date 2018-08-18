State rep hopes indicted eldercare facility owner will stay with his Bucksport project

Amber Waterman | BDN Amber Waterman | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • August 18, 2018 1:00 am

A state representative is standing by his indicted would-be partner in his efforts to save Bucksport’s 178-year-old former seminary.

Rep. Richard Campbell, an Orrington-based Republican and full-time contractor, said that he hopes that Amy McLellan will stay with his efforts to turn Davis Hall into an upscale elderly living complex despite last week’s indictment.

“She was right for Bucksport, and if it doesn’t happen, if she isn’t a part of the [seminary] project, then I think it is unfortunate for Bucksport,” Campbell said Friday. “She is not an integral part of this, but she has expressed more interest than anyone else.”

A Cumberland County grand jury last week indicted McLellan after Brunswick police alleged that the owner of The McLellan, an upscale elderly living complex in Brunswick, took a cashier’s check from an elderly couple for $200,000 in April 2016 and received $74,000 from the couple’s savings account in December 2016.

According to a police affidavit, one of the alleged victims, then an 89-year-old man, told investigators that his signature was on the check, but he didn’t make it out, “and that McLellan had been making out their checks.”

“He also did not know why he had paid the money, nor did” his then-92-year-old wife, according to the affidavit.

The husband had executed a general power of attorney naming McLellan as his agent, according to the affidavit. She had been their nurse previously.

According to the affidavit, police suspect that McLellan used the money to pay part of the mortgage on The McLellan, the former Skofield House nursing home — and original Brunswick Hospital — at Cumberland and Union streets in Brunswick. It’s an upscale elderly living complex with on-site skilled nursing care similar to what Campbell hopes to create at the town-owned seminary in Bucksport.

McLellan’s attorney, Kristine Hanly, wrote in an email to the Bangor Daily News on Thursday that the allegations in the affidavit have not yet been tested in court.

“A dispute arose between [the alleged victim] and Ms. McLellan,” Hanly wrote. “Through their respective attorneys, they resolved the matter in civil court to the satisfaction of both parties. Accordingly, [the alleged victim] dismissed his civil complaint against Ms. McLellan.”

“The [McLellan] mortgage held by Norway Savings Bank has been paid in full,” Hanly added. “Amy is disappointed that the state is reopening a matter that has been fully resolved by the parties. We look forward to providing more details in court, when appropriate.”

The Bucksport Town Council gave Campbell the second of two three-month extensions July 12 to develop a plan, and find investors, for his Wilson Hall plan.

He had already worked on the development for eight months, scouting would-be investors and trying to find the best use for the property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places but has been left derelict for about 20 years.

Campbell said he will discuss the plan with the council at its meeting next Thursday. He might have an answer on whether McLellan will continue to work with him by then.

He said he admires how she took the McLellan from concept to completion.

“Her involvement has been and may be in the future one of concept and business planning. I build buildings around needs,” Campbell said. “The definition of the need is driven by the market, and the market is driven by the space and service providers, and she has been helping to define the space.”

BDN writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

