Portland woman arrested at Charlottesville protest

Virginia State Police

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 13, 2018 8:09 am

A Portland woman was arrested Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police say she spit in the face of a demonstrator.

Chloe J. Lubin, 29, was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and possession of a concealed weapon, according to Virginia State Police. All the charges are misdemeanors, and she was released on unsecured bond.

At 2:10 p.m., a Virginia state trooper observed Lubin spit in the face of a demonstrator, according to state police. When the trooper attempted to take Lubin into custody, she allegedly clung to another demonstrator.

Lubin allegedly was also found in possession of a metal baton, according to state police.

No other details about her arrest were provided.

Lubin and three other people were arrested as demonstrators descended on Charlottesville to mark the anniversary of a “Unite the Right” rally organized to protest the decision by the Charlottesville City Council to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a public park. The rally turned deadly when James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio allegedly drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather D. Heyer, 32, a Charlottesville resident.

On Sunday, Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, placed flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack in downtown Charlottesville, according to the Associated Press.

“There’s so much healing to do,” the Associated Press quoted Bro as saying. “We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this or we’ll be right back here in no time.”

The rally sparked a national discussion about the placement of Confederate monuments, and has led to many cities, organizations and schools to move such monuments out of the public eye, including Bowdoin College in Brunswick, which relocated to its archives a bronze plaque listing the names of alumni who fought in the Civil War on behalf of the Confederacy.

