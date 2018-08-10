Maine woman accused of making meth, causing explosion with children home

A woman is accused of making methamphetamines in her home, and causing an explosion with two children inside on Tuesday in Limington.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a possible explosion on South Road.
Authorities say they found the homeowner, 38-year-old Sarah Goodwin, and her two young children inside.
Investigators say they found smoke and smelled chemicals in the home, but Goodwin denied anything exploded.
They searched the home, found evidence of meth, and issued a warrant for Goodwin’s arrest Thursday, they said.
She turned herself in Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
She is currently being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
