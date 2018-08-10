Freight train catches fire in North Yarmouth

Courtesy North Yarmouth Fire Rescue | BDN Courtesy North Yarmouth Fire Rescue | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 10, 2018 8:57 am

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — Cumberland County dispatchers say a freight train caught fire in North Yarmouth Friday morning.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m. to the Sligo Road overpass area.

North Yarmouth Fire Rescue says a locomotive on a train carrying 78 freight cars caught fire.

No one was hurt.

There was some minor damage to the railroad tracks, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any of the cargo.

Traffic in the area is not affected.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

