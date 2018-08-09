Go ahead, disturb the artist: Gallery opens working painters up to audience questions

PORTLAND, Maine — Casco Bay Artisans, a gallery on Commercial Street, wants to demystify art, just a little bit. At the same time, it’s looking to to celebrate the creative process — and the talent of artists creating moving, beautiful pictures out of nothing but paint and a blank canvas.

That’s why it’s hosting a series of live painting events this month.

Four artists are scheduled to create masterpieces while gallery-goers look on and ask questions. First up, on Friday night, was Westbrook artist Mary Brooking.

“I’m not intimidated a bit,” said Brooking. That’s not surprising given that she also teaches painting and does a live demo in every class.

Mary Brooking works on a painting inside the Casco Bay Artisans gallery in Portland on Friday night. Splotches and smears mark Brooking’s palette.

Gallery owner Jennifer Swarts said she reached out to a handful of painters she represents, knowing some would turn her down. In the end, however, she didn’t have trouble finding a few willing to take on the challenge.

On Saturday, abstract artist Erika Manning painted in the gallery. The next two artists in the series will be Christina Davis on Saturday and Paul Brahms on Sunday.

Westbrook artist Mary Brooking creates a painting at Casco Bay Artisans in Portland on Friday. Brooking made the work of art live, in the gallery, as First Friday visitors watched.

Brooking makes all her paintings from just three primary colors, plus white and black. Every other shade in her pictures is mixed on the fly, right on her palette. It’s a novel approach and Brooking said showing people how she does it was rewarding.

“People wonder what I do,” she said.

