Let’s live our Maine summer vicariously through Martha Stewart

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 7, 2018 11:38 am

Updated: August 7, 2018 11:35 am

Whether it’s your camp, your backyard, your garden or a plastic chair on your front porch, most people in Maine have something they consider their summer sanctuary. It might be humble, or it might be lovingly handcrafted. But odds are, it will never be as fabulous as Martha Stewart’s summer sanctuary on Mount Desert Island.

Look, I’m sure your place is great. In some ways, it’s just as good as Martha’s. But this is Martha Stewart we’re talking about. She’s built a billion-dollar industry on domestic perfection. Don’t try to fight it. She’s already won.

Now, why not live vicariously through her gorgeous life via her Instagram? We debated in the newsroom whether or not she actually takes her own photos (I think she does, but others disagree). Regardless, join me in pretending you live in a perfect house with perfect dogs and friends with speedboats and all the Maine seafood you could ever eat.

Martha’s home in Seal Harbor is dubbed Skylands, which she bought in 1997. It was built by architect Duncan Candler in 1925 for Edsel Ford, son of Henry Ford and president of Ford Motor Company throughout the 1920s and 30s. Here’s a drone’s eye view of the property.

Here’s Martha with the biggest paella ever. Want to wager how many dollars worth of lobster and other Maine seafood is in that gargantuan dish? It’ll be like guessing how many jelly beans are in the jar and then you win the jar of jelly beans. Except you don’t get to eat the paella. Martha and her gorgeous friends do.

Speaking of big food, Martha got a 40-pound halibut a couple of summers ago. She made short work of the big fish.

And here’s Martha and her posse just this week, after they all hiked the Beehive, which Martha says is the “third hardest hike” in Acadia. Do you think that’s an accurate assessment in terms of hike difficulty?

Here’s Martha with her pal, celebrity portrait photographer and extremely handsome dude Douglas Friendman, taking a dip in the ocean at Seal Harbor. Good job keeping it together for the camera in the frigid MDI water, guys!

Martha doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. Here she is chatting with blueberry farmer Rick Noyes of Blueberry Valley Farm in Union before snagging herself a couple of quarts of the tasty little berries.

And here’s Martha’s gorgeous garden in early summer, chock full of peonies and other June delights. Good luck trying to get your peonies to look that gorge.

Martha supports local businesses. Last summer she bought books for her grandkids at the Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor.

She hangs out with other MDI celebs, like Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of the “Law & Order” franchise, who last summer bought a fancy new Italian speedboat and took her out for a spin.

Of course Martha has French bulldogs. And of course they are named Bete Noir and Creme Brulee. What else would they be named? Here are her adorable little chiens taking a stroll along Jordan Pond.

She has chow chows too, though. Because of course she does. Here they are last summer at Jordan Pond, being delightful and adorable.

