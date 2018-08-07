Maibec sells Masardis, St. Pamphile mills to another Quebec company

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

By Anthony Brino, The County • August 7, 2018 3:37 pm

MASARDIS, Maine — The Maibec lumber mill in Masardis, Aroostook County’s largest sawmill, has been sold to a new owner, Groupe Lebel of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec.

Levis, Quebec-based Maibec announced Tuesday that it has concluded a transaction to sell the Masardis lumber mill and a St. Pamphile mill to Groupe Lebel.

Both companies are privately owned and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a press release issued by Maibec, the 315 employees at the Masardis and St. Pamphile mills will maintain their employment with Groupe Lebel.

Maibec officials said they sold the mill to focus on the company’s exterior siding products.

