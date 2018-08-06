Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by boat propeller

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 6, 2018 7:41 am

Updated: August 6, 2018 8:15 am

A Brunswick woman was taken by LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a boat propeller while swimming near the mouth of the New Meadows River in the Cundy’s Harbor area of Harpswell.

Casey L. Chandler, 21, suffered severe lacerations to her leg, Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said Monday.

A Cumberland County dispatcher said Monday that the communications center was called just before 3 p.m. Sunday and sent Cundy’s Harbor rescue workers to the scene.

Chandler was taken by Cundy’s Harbor ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter then took her to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Maine Marine Patrol was notified at 3:40 p.m., and five marine patrol officers responded to the scene, Nichols said Monday.

Officers located the five other occupants of the vessel, including the operator, Nate Brewer, 19, of Cundy’s Harbor, who was piloting a 15-foot 1972 Glastron, Nichols said.

Interviews indicate the six had been traveling south on the New Meadows River near Cundy’s Harbor.

“At some point, Miss Chandler went in the water and it appears she may have been struck by the propeller of the outboard motor,” Nichols said. “The passengers on board got her back on the boat and applied first aid.”

As is standard procedure, a blood alcohol test was conducted on Brewer, but results are not yet available.

Maine Marine Patrol Office Robert Beal said marine patrol officers worked the case until Sunday night, taking statements from “a lot of witnesses,” and would continue the investigation on Monday.

The incident occurred just two days after a Lincolnville woman died from injuries suffered when she was struck by a boat while swimming in Damariscotta Lake.

