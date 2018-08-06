Teen cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Belfast

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • August 6, 2018 6:13 am

A 15-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle in Belfast suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Searsport Avenue and Route 1, according to Belfast police.

The girl was found unresponsive on the side of the road with damage to her bike, according to police. She was brought to a local hospital but was later airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

No charges have been filed, and officers don’t believe speed or any impairment contributed to the crash.

No names have been released, but Belfast police said the 15-year-old was listed in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

