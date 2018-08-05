Man’s body recovered in Saco River

Courtesy of Fryeberg Police Department Courtesy of Fryeberg Police Department

By CBS 13 • August 5, 2018 12:37 pm

Fryeburg police are investigating the death of a Nashua, New Hampshire, man after his body was found Sunday morning on a Saco River beach.

Around 7:45 a.m., police and rescue crews responded to a 911 call for a canoer in distress near mile 14 of the Saco River.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man deceased on the beach.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death, police said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.