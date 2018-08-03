Woman dies after being struck by boat while swimming in Maine lake

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 10:10 am

A woman injured when she was struck by a boat while swimming in Damariscotta Lake on Thursday has died from injuries suffered in that crash, the Maine Warden Service said.

Kristen A. McKellar of Lincolnville was swimming with a friend at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a motorboat operated by Jonathan D. Roberts, 43, of Waban, Massachusetts, according to a release from Sgt. Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service.

Roberts and his passengers immediately attempted to help McKellar and brought her to the nearby shore. Rescue workers provided medical aid at the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, Jefferson Fire and Rescue Service and Waldoboro EMS also responded to the scene.

The Maine Warden Service is the primary investigating agency, and an investigation continued on Friday.

