Maine Lobster Festival ousted Sea Goddess for old social media photos

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 10:21 am

The 2018 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess said she was stripped of her crown, allegedly because festival officials received troubling social media photos of her.

Taylor Hamlin of South Thomaston was crowned this year’s Sea Goddess on Wednesday — the coronation is a tradition as old as the 71-year-old festival — and on Thursday her crown was taken from her, according to a Facebook post she made Thursday night.

The decision was made because of community members “emailing pictures of [Hamlin] throughout high school,” according to her post. It was not immediately clear what the photos depicted.

Maine Lobster Festival officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday morning.

In her Facebook post, Hamlin said she has never felt more “swept under the rug.”

“Everybody is a teen once and awhile. I’m sorry to whoever didn’t receive the goddess they wanted and felt the need to sabotage this amazing thing that has happened to me. You clearly don’t know me well enough or know the real Taylor Hamlin. I am active throughout our community, in sports, church, and school,” Hamlin wrote.

