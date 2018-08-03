Ellsworth couple arrested, children taken into custody after meth bust

Hancock County Jail | BDN Hancock County Jail | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 11:33 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A local couple has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine in their home.

Ryan Miller, 36, and Jacalyn Canlas, 30, were arrested Thursday night at their home on Bucksport Road. Department of Health and Human Services helped police officers at the scene to move children living at the home into temporary protective custody.

Officers with Maine Drug Enforcement Agency obtained a warrant and then searched the property Thursday afternoon with help from Ellsworth police and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Police said they found “a number of items” that had been used to manufacture the illegal drug.

The couple was charged with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. They were in custody Friday morning at Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth on $10,000 cash bail and was expected to make an initial appearance in court later in the day.

Miller and Canlas have arrests, according to the Ellsworth American weekly newspaper. On Aug. 30, 2015, after Ellsworth police responded to a complaint of suspicious behavior at Walmart, Miller was arrested for allegedly allowing another man with a suspended driver’s license drive his car, and Canlas was arrested for possessing a dangerous knife, the newspaper reported.

