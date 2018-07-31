Bangor
July 31, 2018
Bangor

Missing boater’s body recovered from Eddington pond

Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

Maine wardens say they have recovered the body of a missing boater on Chemo Pond in Eddington.

Wardens say the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Monday. They found the body just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Maine Warden Service says three people were on a boat when one person went into the water to swim and started struggling.

A 54-year-old man went into the water to help that person and never resurfaced.

Wardens say they found the body in about 20 feet of water using an ROV underwater device, according to WVII.

The name of the victim has not been released.

