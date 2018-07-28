Another fish kill near Brookfield Management dam worries biologist

Courtesy of Downeast Salmon Federation | Downeast Salmon Federation Courtesy of Downeast Salmon Federation | Downeast Salmon Federation

By A.J. Higgins, Maine Public • July 28, 2018 1:00 am

A biologist for the Downeast Salmon Federation is monitoring what he says is another sizeable fish kill on the Union River below a Brookfield Asset Management dam in Ellsworth.

Fisheries biologist Brett Ciccotelli said he was alerted to the fish kill Friday afternoon and arrived to find hundreds of dead and dying baby alewives, also known as river herring, near the bottom of the Leonard Lake Dam.

“If it runs like this for another 40 years we won’t have any fish, so we hope that this river gets the update to the dam that it needs to make sure that we have this fishery around for the ground fish in the ocean, and for the fishermen who need bait, and for all of the good these fish play in our environment around here,” Ciccotelli said.

Brookfield could not be reached for comment. The facility is currently up for relicensing by Brookfield.

Ciccotelli reported a similar fish kill at the same site a month ago. At the time a company spokesperson told the Bangor Daily News that the situation had been misrepresented and that the vast majority of the fish had made it through the dam safely.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.