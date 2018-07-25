UMaine coaches, teammates reeling after death of football player during practice

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 4:49 pm

Updated: July 25, 2018 5:04 pm

ORONO — There won’t be anybody wearing the No. 39 for the University of Maine’s football team for the next four years.

That was going to be Darius Minor’s number.

The 18-year-old freshman defensive back from Locust Grove, Virginia, collapsed on Morse Field in Orono during workouts on Tuesday afternoon.

[UMaine football player collapses, dies during workout]

“That number will be his … because it is his. He will live with us for the next four years until he would graduate after his senior year. And then we’ll proceed from there,” University of Maine head football coach Joe Harasymiak said during a Wednesday press conference at the Alfond Family Lounge in the Alfond Arena.

Harasymiak, his voice often choked with emotion as he held back tears, shed some light on the circumstances that led to Minor’s death.

Harasymiak wasn’t at the field Tuesday because he was flying back from Baltimore, Maryland, where the Colonial Athletic Association held its annual preseason media day, but he spoke with several people who were on hand.

“At approximately 1 o’clock yesterday we had a lift, a required lift with the freshmen that we had done the previous two weeks as well. We started with a warm-up for about five minutes, which is preceded by a water break in which coach (Jon) Lynch, our certified strength and conditioning coach will go over the exercises that take place.

“We did that, we got through the first set, which was sled pushes which we had done the previous two weeks. Once that set was completed, there was a four-minute water break again in which Jon Lynch explains the next drill to take place.”

Sled pushes involve a player pushing a weighted sled.

“About halfway through that, Darius tapped Jon on the shoulder and stated that he felt like he was going to pass out. Seconds later, Darius did pass out. Jon Lynch immediately contacted our training staff, which was on scene at Darius’ side almost immediately. Following that, a 911 call was made from Jon Lynch and the EMTs were on scene, again almost immediately.

“They tried to do everything they could to revive him but, in the end, there was nothing they could do,” Harasymiak added.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.