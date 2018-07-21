Fire destroys garage and damages Nobleboro home

Alexander Violo | Lincoln County News Alexander Violo | Lincoln County News

By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News • July 21, 2018 9:46 am

A fire at 190 Wildwood Shores Road on Damariscotta Lake in Nobleboro collapsed a garage and damaged a nearby home the afternoon of Friday, July 20.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house, according to Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris.

Morris said by the time fire trucks arrived the garage had collapsed, so firefighters focused their initial efforts on an interior attack in the house to stop the spread of the fire.

The fire entered the house from the garage through the attic, while damaging windows on the exterior of the home.

Morris said fire crews were able to extinguish the flames in the interior of the house, but he was unsure of the extent of the damage inside the home.

Firefighting efforts were complicated by the lakefront location of the fire, roughly a mile down a narrow, dead-end dirt road off Morang Cove Road, according to Morris.

“It is a very narrow road and made for a tough response,” Morris said.

Morris spoke highly of all the departments responding to the scene.

“The first crews did an excellent job. They undertook a very aggressive attack and got inside quickly,” Morris said.

Morris said he was aware of no injuries as a result of the fire after the initial response.

By 4:30 p.m. the fire was limited to the remnants of the garage and was under control, according to Morris.

A Jefferson tanker and Nobleboro engine were the first apparatus to arrive on scene, according to Morris.

Morris said a member of the Jefferson Fire Department, Gregory Johnston, was working in the area when the fire was reported. Johnston responded directly to the scene and shut off a propane tank on the property when he arrived, assisting responding departments with their fast response and prompt attack of the blaze.

According to Morris, he was initially in command on scene as Nobleboro Fire Chief Ryan Gallagher ran apparatus near the fire.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged out the Nobleboro Fire Department shortly before 3 p.m.

Joining the Nobleboro Fire Department at the scene were crews from the Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, and Waldoboro Fire Departments.

Also responding to the scene were units from the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, with a crew from Central Maine Power Co. responding to shut off power at the property.

