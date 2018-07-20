Portland
July 20, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Stormy Daniels | Bissell Bros | Stephen King
Portland

Stormy Daniels to perform in Maine

Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP
Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP
In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to perform at PT’s Showclub in Portland Sept. 5 and 6.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff

Stormy Daniels is scheduled to perform at an adult nightclub in Maine.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is set to perform at PT’s Showclub in Portland Sept. 5 and 6, said a club employee who would only identify herself as Brie.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like