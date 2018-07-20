Stormy Daniels to perform in Maine

Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 20, 2018 3:15 pm

Stormy Daniels is scheduled to perform at an adult nightclub in Maine.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is set to perform at PT’s Showclub in Portland Sept. 5 and 6, said a club employee who would only identify herself as Brie.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

