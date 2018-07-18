Children escape fire that destroys Lisbon mobile home

Lisbon Police Department | BDN Lisbon Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • July 18, 2018 8:59 am

Fire gutted a mobile home at 3 Marc Drive in Lisbon on Wednesday morning.

Flames were under control by about 8:45 a.m., but smoke still poured from the home, Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan said.

Hagan said two children got out of the house safely. Their grandmother had already left for work when the fire broke out.

No one was injured, he said.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide services for the family.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.