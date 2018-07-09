Man charged in Bangor Shaw’s robbery ‘absconded’ from federal re-entry center

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 9, 2018 12:10 pm

The man charged with robbing Shaw’s Supermarket in Bangor on Friday is listed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ inmate locator website as “absconded.”

George Frederick Gatcomb Jr., 69, was on federal probation at a re-entry center in Bangor when he allegedly left without permission on June 12, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The federal re-entry center for men is located on the Dorothea Dix campus.

Gatcomb may have been familiar with the facility. In the mid-1970s, Gatcomb, a Vietnam veteran, was committed to what was then called the Bangor Mental Health Institute. He escaped from there 21 times, according to the Bangor Daily News archives.

U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about Gatcomb and his time at the re-entry center or how he left there.

On Friday, Gatcomb allegedly entered the supermarket on Main Street about 8:20 a.m. and gave an employee a note demanding money, according to Bangor police. Gatcomb claimed to have a gun but no weapon was found when he was arrested a few minutes later outside the building.

The amount of money taken has not been released.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Gatcomb is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video conference.

Gatcomb began serving three years of federal supervised release on May 16, federal court documents said. He was to spend up to six months at the start of his supervised release in “community confinement” at the re-entry center.

The conditions of Gatcomb’s supervised release were modified shortly before his release from prison to include mental health and sex offender treatment. He also was prevented from possessing a gun or other dangerous weapons, according to court documents.

His supervised release conditions also includes periodic polygraph examinations “to assist in treatment and/or case planning related to behaviors potentially associated with sex offense conduct,” a federal court document said.

Gatcomb was sentenced on Feb. 20, 1997, in U.S. District Court in Bangor to five years in federal prison after he admitted to threatening federal and state judges three years earlier, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. He threatened to blow up the U.S. Marshal’s Office, located in the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building on Harlow Street.

Gatcomb was ordered to serve the federal sentence after he completed a 15-year sentence on state charges for a sexual assault on a cellmate at the Maine State Prison, then located in Thomaston. Gatcomb also was ordered to serve eight years in Maine for an assault on a corrections officer once he completed the sentence for the sexual assault.

If convicted of the Shaw’s robbery, Gatcomb faces up to 30 years in a Maine prison. In addition, his federal supervised release could be revoked and he could be sent back to federal prison.

