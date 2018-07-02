Bystanders subdue rock-throwing man on Maine Turnpike, police say

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

The Associated Press • July 2, 2018 7:10 am

A group of bystanders helped take down a man believed to be high on drugs who was throwing rocks at cars on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough, according to police.

Maine State Police said David Mullen, 42, of Lewiston stopped his car on the median of the highway Sunday afternoon in Scarborough and began throwing rocks.

Mullen damaged three vehicles before a group of motorists managed to pin him to the ground, state police said.

Police said Mullen told troopers he used ecstasy earlier in the day.

Mullen has been charged with criminal mischief and hospitalized for facial lacerations.

