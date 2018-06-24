Small plane crashes into Maine marsh

Joe Holland photo | BDN Joe Holland photo | BDN

By WGME, Special to the BDN • June 24, 2018 5:09 pm

Two people were uninjured and safely got out of a pontoon plane after it crash landed in a marsh in Jefferson Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene off Augusta Road around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson Fire Chief Walter Morris said firefighters were at a fundraiser at the Jefferson Scoop when the call came in.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the plane had not been moved from the scene.

Joe Holland, owner of the Jefferson Scoop, was hosting a fundraiser for the Jefferson Fire-Rescue Department when the call came in.

Holland used a drone to gather information from the scene, which showed the plane upside down.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. According to FAA records, the plane is owned by David Hewlett of Newcastle, along with Nancy Hewlett and Peter Shorey.