Two injured in Brewer crash

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that snarled traffic in Brewer on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash just before 2 p.m. on North Main Street near Eagle Ridge Road. One car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, possibly after one of the occupants had a medical issue, according to Brewer Police Sergeant Nelson Feero.
Two people — one from each car — were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both lanes of traffic were blocked, and cars were seen at a standstill between the site of the crash and Gettysburg Avenue.
Traffic was moving again by about 2:45 p.m.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments