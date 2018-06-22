Two injured in Brewer crash

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Caitlin Rogers • June 22, 2018 5:54 pm

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that snarled traffic in Brewer on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash just before 2 p.m. on North Main Street near Eagle Ridge Road. One car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, possibly after one of the occupants had a medical issue, according to Brewer Police Sergeant Nelson Feero.

Two people — one from each car — were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both lanes of traffic were blocked, and cars were seen at a standstill between the site of the crash and Gettysburg Avenue.

Traffic was moving again by about 2:45 p.m.

