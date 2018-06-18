Bangor head shop owner pleads guilty to pot-growing scheme

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 18, 2018 3:08 pm

The owner of a head shop and former medical marijuana smoking lounge in downtown Bangor pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to a marijuana conspiracy charge and admitted trying to hide cash proceeds from bank regulators.

Christopher Ruhlin, 49, of Holden, owner of Herbal Tea & Tobacco and the former 13 Owls Club smoking lounge, located at 44 Main St., and his associate, Terrence Sawtelle, 49, of Bangor, were indicted on Sept. 14 by a federal grand jury on one count each of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

Sawtelle is scheduled to plead guilty on June 28 in Bangor.

Both men remain free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Ruhlin, who has owned the shop since late 1997, also was indicted on two counts of maintaining a drug-involved place and seven counts of structuring bank transactions to avoid reporting deposits of $10,000 or more to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

On Monday, Ruhlin admitted to structuring three deposits of $9,000 cash each on May 28, 2013, according to court documents. In exchange for his guilty pleas, federal prosecutors will drop the other charges when Ruhlin is sentenced.

A sentencing date has not been set.

The plea agreement calls for Ruhlin to pay the government $115,000 instead of forfeiting property or other assets as it originally sought, which is standard practice in drug cases.

Maine voters first approved marijuana for medical use in 1999 but three years passed before the rules implementing the law took effect. Voters expanded the law in 2009 and additional rules went into effect the following year, when prosecutors alleged Ruhlin and Sawtelle began growing marijuana in a leased facility on North Searsport Road in Frankfort.

By pleading guilty, Ruhlin admitted that between December 2010 and November 2013 he leased a facility in Frankfort where marijuana was grown. Ruhlin allegedly left the conspiracy in 2014, but sold marijuana grown there by others between May 2014 and Aug. 25, 2016, when agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided the building on Main Street in Bangor.

While legal under state law, marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

In 2016, Maine voters approved a referendum legalizing marijuana for recreational use. The rules about distribution of recreational pot still are pending.

Ruhlin still owns the shop and has locations on both Main Street and Hogan Road, according to his attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor. He no longer runs the lounge but has rented out that space to raise funds, Silverstein said.

Three other men, Jeremy Duguay, 35, Nicholas Reynolds, 33, both of Bangor, and James Mansfield, 33, of Etna, have pleaded guilty to the marijuana growing and distribution charges. All are free on bail while awaiting sentencing.

All five men face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million on the drug charges. Ruhlin faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the structuring bank transactions count.

