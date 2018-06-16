World
June 16, 2018
World Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Mikaela Conley | Lobster
World

German couple married in tightrope wedding

Peter Gercke | dpa via AP
Peter Gercke | dpa via AP
Pastor Stefan Gierung, left, stands in a cage atop of a fire service ladder in front of bride Nicole Backhaus, center, and groom Jens Knorr, right, both sitting in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during a Saturday wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany.
The Associated Press

BERLIN — A couple in eastern Germany have gotten married in a swing dangling from a motorcycle atop a tightrope, 46 feet above the ground.

The German news agency dpa reported that a pastor standing in a cage atop a fire service ladder presided over the wedding of Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr in the town of Stassfurt on Saturday. The couple exchanged rings in the air but, for safety’s sake, waited until they were back on the ground to kiss.

More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.

The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like