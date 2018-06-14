Portland
June 14, 2018
Town considers fees to park near Portland Head Light

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Photographer Tricia Jamiol shoots post wedding ceremony pictures of Kandis Stanley (center) and Jen Gibson at Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth in this BDN file photo.
By CBS 13
Updated:

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — It might soon cost you to visit Maine’s most iconic lighthouse.

Cape Elizabeth is once again talking about charging for parking at Fort Williams Park, home of Portland Head Light.

The lighthouse has appeared in paintings and pop culture, such as the 1999 Academy Award-nominated film “Snow Falling on Cedars” and the Marvel superhero spinoff show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The town has tried implementing fees before, sending a referendum question to voters in 2006 and 2010.

It was voted down both times.

Now the town council is attempting to implement fees on its own, without input from voters.

The town manager estimates Cape Elizabeth could make approximately $400,000 in the first year from parking fees.

