June 12, 2018
Woman’s body found in Portland

A woman’s body was found in the stairwell of a building on Portland’s Commercial Street early Tuesday morning.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
A woman’s body was found in the stairwell of a building on Portland’s Commercial Street early Tuesday morning, according to a local news report.

Portland police were called to an apartment building at 125 Commercial St. around 6 a.m., where a woman was found dead in a stairwell, WMTW reported.

Police are not investigating her death as suspicious, the station reported. The woman’s name and cause of death were not released.

