June 05, 2018
Maine man set kitchen on fire to get roommate to move out, investigator says

Photo courtesy of South Portland Fire Department
A firetruck is seen in this image from a South Portland Fire Department Facebook post.
The Associated Press

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine authorities say a South Portland man set his kitchen on fire in an attempt to force his roommate to move out.

City and state officials said Monday that police and firefighters responded to the South Portland home to investigate a reported fire Sunday night. The Portland Press Herald reports the 52-year-old suspect, James R. Griffin, was arrested and charged with arson Monday.

Fire Marshal’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ken Grimes claimed the man lit a small fire on his kitchen table in an effort to force his roommate to move out. The roommate reportedly fled the house as the fire was happening and is unharmed.

Grimes says arson carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Comments

